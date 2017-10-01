Local NDP embrace new leader

Jagmeet Singh is the new leader of the federal NDP. (photo submitted)

Local New Democrats are optimistic now that the party has a new national leader.

Jagmeet Singh, a member of the Ontario legislature, won the leadership of the federal NDP Sunday, taking 53 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.

“He’s well spoken and intelligent,” said Alice Brown, North Okanagan-Shuswap NDP Riding Association president.

“He knows how to put ideas across and he’s a forward thinker. If he’s going to make any headway in the next election, he will have to bring the party together. He has good potential.”

The 38-year-old criminal defence lawyer has been a member of the Ontario legislature since 2011 and has served as justice critic and NDP deputy leader in that province.

Also seeking the federal leadership were MPs Charlie Angus, Niki Ashton and Guy Caron.

Brown believes there was support among North Okanagan-Shuswap New Democrats for Ashton and Caron because they visited the riding.

Singh will be invited to the North Okanagan-Shuswap NDP annual general meeting Nov. 26.

“It will give him an opportunity to meet some of the people here,” said Brown.

Singh replaces Tom Mulcair as national party leader.