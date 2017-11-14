Kelowna’s Flair Airlines has announced the launch of its new website.—Image: Flair Airlines

Low fare airline creates new website

Flair Airlines says the website was designed with user experience in mind

Kelowna’s Flair Airlines Ltd.has launched a new website and online flight booking system.

The low-fare airline’s new website has been designed to provide the what Flair calls the “ultimate user-friendly experience,” with improved navigation and functionality throughout the site. Travellers will be able to access detailed information about destinations, products and fares, as well as and flight tracker information.

Developed with the user experience in mind, the website has also been designed using the latest technology,says the company.

“We know that more and more of our customers are booking their flights with their mobile devices, and they have asked that the process to book their flights be streamlined, and this site delivers just that,” said Chris Lapointe, vice-president, of commercial operations for Flair Airlines. “We are thrilled with the end result—merging both technology and design into a customer-centric website.”

Flair says the new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of fare sales, product updates, events, contests, career opportunities and corporate milestones.

