The scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on the Trans-Canada Highway between Alexander and Ross streets, where police arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery at the Tappen Esso. - Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Man charged in Tappen Esso robbery

Possessing weapons, heroin and methamphetamine included in seven offences suspect faces.

A man faces seven charges following the robbery of the Tappen Esso on Halloween, including wielding an imitation firearm and possessing heroin.

Paulo Anthony Murphy-O’Neil, born in 1992, will reappear in BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Court documents show he is charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm while committing the robbery, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon (“brass knuckles/taser”) without a licence and contrary to a court order, possessing heroin and methamphetamine, and possessing “pipes, syringes or other drug paraphernalia” contrary to a court order.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrested three people that afternoon, two men and a woman, in a dramatic takedown in downtown Salmon Arm.

Police had received a call at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 telling them a suspect with a gun approached an employee of the Tappen Esso and demanded money before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Officers made the arrest on the Trans-Canada Highway near the intersection of Ross and Alexander streets.

Traffic was delayed as four police cars and a number of officers, at least one with a weapon drawn, converged on the scene.

A witness had provided police with a description of the occupants of the truck and a detailed description of the getaway vehicle, which included the B.C. licence plate.

The other two people arrested have not been charged; Crown counsel did not divulge if further charges will be forthcoming.

 

An officer arrests a suspect about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 on the Trans-Canada Highway between Alexander and Ross streets in Salmon Arm, in connection with a robbery at the Tappen Esso. - Photo contributed.

Accused in Kamloops murder given more time to hire lawyer
Cougar attacks dog in Penticton

