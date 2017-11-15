Man charged in Tappen Esso robbery

The scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 on the Trans-Canada Highway between Alexander and Ross streets, where police arrested three suspects in connection with a robbery at the Tappen Esso. - Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

A man faces seven charges following the robbery of the Tappen Esso on Halloween, including wielding an imitation firearm and possessing heroin.

Paulo Anthony Murphy-O’Neil, born in 1992, will reappear in BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Related Link: Criminal charges pending following Halloween robbery

Court documents show he is charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm while committing the robbery, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon (“brass knuckles/taser”) without a licence and contrary to a court order, possessing heroin and methamphetamine, and possessing “pipes, syringes or other drug paraphernalia” contrary to a court order.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrested three people that afternoon, two men and a woman, in a dramatic takedown in downtown Salmon Arm.

Police had received a call at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31 telling them a suspect with a gun approached an employee of the Tappen Esso and demanded money before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck.

Officers made the arrest on the Trans-Canada Highway near the intersection of Ross and Alexander streets.

Traffic was delayed as four police cars and a number of officers, at least one with a weapon drawn, converged on the scene.

A witness had provided police with a description of the occupants of the truck and a detailed description of the getaway vehicle, which included the B.C. licence plate.

The other two people arrested have not been charged; Crown counsel did not divulge if further charges will be forthcoming.