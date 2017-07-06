Man drowns in Okanagan Lake

Bystanders tried to pull a drowning man from Okanagan Lake on Wedensday.

Several campers jumped into action to try and save a drowning man in Okanagan Lake, Wednesday evening.

Unfortunately the 25-year-old man passed away at the scene after failing to resurface from the water.

The incident unfolded at a campground on Westside Road in West Kelowna.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and continued life saving measures on the victim who had been pulled from the lake by bystanders.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey the victim had been swimming, with a family member, when he suddenly went under the water’s surface.

“The man’s family member began screaming for help when the he failed to immediately resurface,” he said.

West Kelowna RCMP will continue to support the BC Coroners Service in their investigation.