Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found in a car in Field is being connected to a same-day discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Louise.

In a statement Tuesday, Lake Louise RCMP said a woman was found dead in a hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon. At the time, officers were responding to a welfare check on an occupant in one of the rooms.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but an autopsy has revealed her death was a homicide.

Investigators say they’ve collected sufficient evidence to link her death to the man whose body was also found Sunday inside a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road in Field. His name has not been released, and his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Police have released no further details about how to two people are connected, except to say they are not seeking any “additional suspects” in the deaths.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but: latest census
Next story
Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Just Posted

RCMP ramp up search of Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

Few answers emerge as search continues

Search of Silver Creek property where human remains discovered proceeds for sixth day

Grizzly bear management found lacking

BC Auditor General says degradation of habitat bigger issue than hunting

Strata steps up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

Kelowna forum unites tech innovators with business

BC Growth Opportunities Tour returns to Okanagan

Fall Affair

Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser a blast

Armstrong actor wins VIPs passes to high-profile film festival

Burgeoning performer, Robert Stratford has racked up impressive credits, both on and off-screen, in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

SonReal headlines Grey Cup kickoff show

Vernon-born performer SonReal (Aaron Hoffman) to perform at 105th Grey Cup Kickoff show Nov. 26

Busy week for Silverbacks

Young goaltender stands out against Warriors

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Most Read