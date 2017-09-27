Missing Kelowna man found dead near Nakusp

Allan Ellsworth was last seen in Trout Lake, where he was vacationing, on July 31.

A man reported missing at the end of July, who may have a connection to a body recently discovered in the Upper Arrow Lake, has also been found dead.

Kelowna resident Allan Ellsworth, 53, was last seen in Trout Lake, where he was vacationing, on July 31.

Police in Nakusp are reporting they recovered the Ellsworth’s body on Sept. 16. The death is not considered suspicious at this time and the BC Coroners Service is now involved in the investigation.

While Jared Szabo of Revelstoke was found in Upper Arrow Lake by civilian search members who had been actively searching for Szabo since he was reported missing on Aug. 3.

Ellsworth went missing near the same time as Szabo but Cpl. Dan Moskaluk not confirm if the two missing person reports were connected.

“There’s not enough established to comment on that as of yet. We know they were both frequenting the same area,” he said at the time. “There’s no foul play with either of these individuals.”