MLAs ready for power shift

Local MLAs vow not to intentionally obstruct B.C.’s new government.

On Thursday, the Liberal government fell after the NDP and the Greens joined forces in a non-confidence vote. Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon then asked NDP leader John Horgan to form government.

But when the speaker is taken out of the equation, the Liberals and NDP/Greens have an equal number of seats and that could make governing challenging for Horgan.

“The government will have to bring in legislation that’s fairly neutral because if they don’t, we won’t support it,” said Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee Liberal MLA, adding that there will be a need for co-operation if another election is to be avoided.

“If it’s good legislation, I will support it.”

Non-confidence votes in a government can be triggered by throne speeches and budgets.

Greg Kyllo, Shuswap Liberal MLA, says he will also consider NDP bills on an individual basis, but there will be some things he’s looking for.

“I’m a strong free-enterpriser and I’m all about fiscal prudence,” said Kyllo, adding that Interior communities need a focus on the economy.

“We need low taxation to attract investment to B.C.”

The transition from a Liberal to NDP government is now moving ahead.

”B.C. got a new government that will work every single day to make life better for people,” said Horgan in a release.

“British Columbians work hard to build a better life for themselves and their families. But for years, life in B.C. has been getting harder and more expensive. That’s about to change. There’s a lot of work to do to fix the problems British Columbians are facing. And we’re ready to get started. It’s time for new leadership that makes life more affordable for people.”

The Greens insist they will provide stability for the new minority government by supporting confidence votes.

“As an opposition caucus, we will collaborate with our colleagues on both sides of the house to advance good public policy that will put the interests of British Columbians first, as well as hold the government to account for their decisions and actions,” said leader Andrew Weaver in a release.