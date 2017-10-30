Traci Genereaux was last heard from May 29 in Vernon. (photo submitted)

Mom hopes missing daughter will be found

Mother says Traci Genereaux’s disappearance not connected to Silver Creek

A Vernon woman remains hopeful she will be reunited with her daughter.

Traci Genereaux, 18, was last heard from May 29 and she was reported missing to police June 9.

“I just want my daughter back,” said mom Laurie Nixon.

Nixon was recently asked by the RCMP to provide a DNA sample.

“It’s not to do with the farm investigation,” she said of the police’s ongoing search of a Silver Creek farm where human remains have been found.

“It’s part of the procedure with long-time missing persons files. The police have said nothing to me that there is any connection.”

When contacted, RCMP officials would not respond to questions about the request for DNA or if Genereaux’s case is linked to the Silver Creek search.

Genereaux is described as Caucasian, four-foot-11, 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Genereaux’s whereabouts can contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.
Next story
Orchardists come together

Just Posted

Mom hopes missing daughter will be found

Mother says Traci Genereaux’s disappearance not connected to Silver Creek

Heat wanted in indoor arena

City council to weigh budget requests on Nov. 20.

Silver Creek sticks together

Reopening of Silver Creek hall a chance to renew community spirit after grisly discovery

Early-morning crash results in non-life threatening injuries

Two patients transported to hospital after single-vehicle accident at TCH and 97b intersection

District on the hunt for a new hotel

Study indiciates Sicamous can support 100-room building with conference centre

Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Farmer’s Slaughters kick off season with bottle drive fundraiser

The Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Association (OSRDA) needs your help to kick start their season.

Parents of suspect in Kamloops standoff say system failed their son

Shane Caron was taken into custody early Saturday morning at the conclusion of a 17-hour standoff with police.

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

Family thankful for community support

One month after her nine-year-old daughter was air-lifted to the BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for emergency surgery, Kara Kazimer still cannot find the words to express herself.

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

28 members, budget of $1.2 million for consultation

UBC team develops system to predict human-caused wildfires

Researchers tracked when forests went green to predict the most risky time for fires

Most Read