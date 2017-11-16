Moose sighting on Big White Road

It’s starting to look a lot like a Canadian Christmas card on the way up to Big White.

Not only is there a healthy dusting of snow on the pines that line the road to the resort, there have also been some very quaint wildlife sightings.

On Wednesday night, one of the hill’s employees snapped a picture of some moose venturing into the roads.

If you have any great or wacky wildlife pictures from around the Southern Interior please send them our way. We’d love to make an album and share with all of our followers.

