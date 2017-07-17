More efforts made to rescue animals in wildfires

The BC SPCA is stepping up to rescue more animals impacted by the B.C. wildfires.

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations for the BC SPCA says staff and volunteers have been very active in supporting emergency services in affected areas, but more needs to be done as the fires continue to spread.

“The animal evacuation centre being operated by the Prince George Humane Society with the support of the SPCA is now full so the BC SPCA has set up a second Evacuation Dog Care Site in the Duchess Park Warehouse at 747 Winnipeg Street in Prince George,” says Chortyk.

“There are currently 35 dogs in care but the facility has the capacity to handle more incoming dogs.”

Dog owners will be referred to the SPCA-run centre by local Emergency Social Services personnel.

Special constables from the cruelty investigations department have been deployed to the basecamp in Clearwater to provide support in rescuing animals trapped behind fire evacuation lines.

According to Chortyk, more than 130 homeless animals in care at SPCA shelters in the Cariboo region have been transferred to facilities in the Interior, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to free up space for temporary emergency sheltering for animals impacted by the fires.

The BC SPCA has also contacted large pet supply companies about shipping urgently needed pet food and supplies to evacuation centres.

“The situation and the needs are changing on a daily basis, but the BC SPCA is in regular contact with provincial and local ESS officials and our staff and volunteers are ready and willing to help however we can,” said Chortyk.

The BC SPCA has set up a special online emergency donation site to help animals affected by the wildfires.