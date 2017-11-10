More snow is falling

As of Friday morning, there is a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

As of Friday morning, there is a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

According to Environment Canada, heavy snow is falling this morning over the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions, thanks to a stalled frontal band. Additional snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are forecast this morning.

Public reports and web cameras indicate 10 to 20 centimetres of snow has fallen already over many communities since the storm began Thursday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” states the release.

Previous story
Two confirmed cases of meningococcal disease in Oliver
Next story
White poppies: Why a symbol of peace has never really caught on in Canada

Just Posted

More snow is falling

As of Friday morning, there is a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions

All Shuswap highways affected, local roads also slick

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

‘All good intentions:’ Tim Hortons poppy doughnut causes social media stir

Restaurant owner to match, donate 100 per cent of the proceeds to the Royal Canadian Legion

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

Two confirmed cases of meningococcal disease in Oliver

Meningococcal disease has been confirmed in two students attending South Okanagan Secondary… Continue reading

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Business Spotlight: One gym closes, another stays open

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor On Dec. 7 Harbourfront Tanning & Fitness… Continue reading

Column: Fishing for that memorable photograph

Columnist and photographer James Murray offers advice on capturing your angling experience

Most Read