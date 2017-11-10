More snow is falling

As of Friday morning, there is a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

As of Friday morning, there is a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

According to Environment Canada, heavy snow is falling this morning over the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions, thanks to a stalled frontal band. Additional snowfall amounts of two to four centimetres are forecast this morning.

Public reports and web cameras indicate 10 to 20 centimetres of snow has fallen already over many communities since the storm began Thursday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” states the release.