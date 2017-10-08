What’s everybody reading?

In case you missed it, check out some of our most-read stories this Thanksgiving weekend

Grayson Constable of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks stickhandle the puck towards the Merritt Centennials net during a game at the shaw Centre on Friday, Oct. 6. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

1. District begins process to purchase medical clinic

Move will facilitate the recruitment of a second physician for community.

2. Silverbacks beat ‘Cents

The Silverbacks scored early and often against the visiting Merritt Centennials on Oct. 6.

3. UPDATE: Coquihalla re-opened following accident

The accident occured south of Merritt Saturday afternoon.

4. Canada misses chance to ban toxic plastics chemicals: environment watchdog

Phthalates are chemicals used to make plastics flexible and harder to break, or as solvents.

5. Hurricane Nate forms, heads to central Gulf of Mexico

U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that Nate could raise sea levels by 4 to 7 feet.