MP reacts to Silver Creek case

Like other residents of the region, the North Okanagan-Shuswap MP is watching the RCMP investigation in Silver Creek.

The police recently concluded searching a farm where the remains of Traci Genereaux, an 18-year-old Vernon resident, were located.

“The RCMP search has been a difficult time for our region, especially for the family and loved ones of Traci Genereaux to whom I offer my deepest condolences,” said MP Mel Arnold.

“Despite the closure that this chapter of the ongoing investigation may yield, we are all left with more questions than answers of how this could happen in our region. In the wake of this painful loss for the Genereaux family, our region and nation, I hope we can all resolve to work together to support those in our communities who are vulnerable or facing serious challenges.”

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon, and was reported missing to police June 9.

The search of the 24-acre property began Oct. 19.