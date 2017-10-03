Mussels fight expands

Council members from Enderby, Sicamous and the Splatsin met with provincial officials about invasive mussels

There’s a united front in the battle against an invader.

Council members from Enderby, Sicamous and the Splatsin met provincial officials about invasive mussels during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.

“It impressed the ministers that we’re working together,” said Tundra Baird, an Enderby councillor.

Quagga and zebra mussels can clog pipes, cause ecological and economic damage, displace native aquatic plants and wildlife, degrade the environment and affect drinking water quality.

“It’s a huge concern,” said Baird of the potential impact to tourism and the lifestyle of residents in the Shuswap drainage system.

During the meetings, the local politicians pushed for additional conservation officers in the region.

They also pointed out that the spread of mussels could go beyond boats and include float planes.