Nine years in prison for striking newspaper carrier

The man who ran down a former Capital News carrier will spend nine more years in prison.

Donald Brodie was sentenced to nine years, less 90 days for time served, in Kelowna on Wednesday. That sentence will be served consecutive to time Brodie is already serving.

He was also issued a 10-year driving prohibition and a no-contact order with Steve Kania

Crown counsel Dave Grabavac said that Kania’s life was ruined Dec. 6, 2013 when Brodie smashed a car into him at top speed while trying to evade police.

Kania sustained brain and orthopaedic injuries in the impact and they’ve forever changed him.

“(Kania) currently lives in an old age home,” said Grabavac, highlighting that it’s an unfortunate state for someone who is only 45, but necessary given the lack of functionality that Kania experiences.

“(Donald Brodie) destroyed Steve Kania’s life …for the rest of his life he’ll suffer.”

After both defense and crown counsels made their submissions on Tuesday, Brodie was given the chance to speak.

He told the court others have spoken on his behalf during the trial and there wasn’t much more that he could say.

“I have to let my actions speak louder than my words,” he said.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of 10 years while defense requested a sentence of between three and four years.

Brodie is linked to both the UN and the Lords of Chaos gangs and has a committed 43 criminal offences in the last 18 years. Those offences include assault, robbery, weapons infractions and a variety of non compliance issues. He has not shown himself to be either contrite or changed by his dealings with the court for these matters and has recently been convicted of a jailhouse assault.

