North Okanagan-Shuswap without power

Some residents in the North Okanagan and Shuswap have been without power since Wednesday

Some residents in Salmon Arm remain in the dark following a power outage that occurred on Wednesday.

BC Hydro is trying to restore power to approximately 20 customers in the following areas; the 1300 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, 4200 block of the Squilax Anglemount Highway, the Enderby Cliffs region and the 1500 block of Kangaroo Road.

The majority of these customers lost power sometime on Wednesday following a wind storm that knocked down hydro powers and trees onto wires.

On Kangaroo Road customers have been in the dark since about 2 p.m. on Oct. 17.

In Enderby more than 40 customers are waiting for the power to be restored in the 5200 block of back Enderby Road, the Enderby Cliffs region, on Schubert road, West of Pringle Road, East of Knob Hill Road, South of Hullcar Road HULLCAR RD and the 4400 block William Road.

About 22 customers in Revelstoke also are without power due to a pole down in the area of Highway 23 East, north of 4th Street and south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

By Hydro crews are on site in each case working to restore power to customers.

