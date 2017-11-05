Okanagan Shuswap housing sales cooling off

Regional sales for October six per cent off 2016, says Kelowna report

Regional real estate sales for October were slightly lower than previous months and down six per cent over October 2016, according to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

MLS housing sales for the Peachland-Revelstoke corridor totaled 736 in October, compared to 740 for September, according to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB).

“Not unusual for this time of year, October sales and new listing volumes were both slightly lower than previous months, with both indicators in the range of what we were seeing this time last year,” said OMREB president Tanis Read.

“The average number of days on market rose over previous months, also typical as we head into the winter months.”

New listings were 898 in October, compared to 1118 in September, while the average number of days it took to sell a home in October was 83 as compared to 78 in September and 92 this time last year.

Read notes that average price, at $526,418, was an irregularity, likely due to the mix of properties sold as compared to the previous month. The October average price was six per cent higher than September and up 16 per cent over this time last year.

“While a lack of available homes for sale continues to be a problem and a major contributor to pricing, the good news, at least for some parts of the region we serve, is the number of new, multi-family residences that are closing in on completion,” Read said.

“This, coupled, with a surge in housing starts, could mean good news in terms of availability and affordability.”

More housing supply offers benefits not only for prospective buyers but those looking to rent and even those considering selling. While a seller’s market, where there are fewer homes for sale to a larger pool of buyers, can be attractive for those considering listing, it can also pose challenges for those same sellers when they look to find a new home at a price they can afford, Read explained.

Turning to buyers of homes in the region, results compiled from monthly OMREB buyer surveys year to date (January through September 2017), indicate that first time buyers accounted for 20 per cent of purchasers, with move-up buyers at 17 per cent.

Those moving within the region were 56 per cent, followed by those from the Lower Mainland/Vancouver Island at 18 per cent and Alberta at 11 per cent.

“It’s encouraging that first time buyers continue to be a strong force within the region as they stimulate the chain of housing ownership,” said Read, noting that move-up buyers tend to rely on first time buyers to purchase their existing homes.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Highway 1 reopens following collision east of Salmon Arm
Next story
School board input sought

Just Posted

School board input sought

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to know how many trustees it should have

UPDATED: Highway 1 reopens following collision east of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm - The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff.

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

Students participate in short story contest

College and high school students invited to compete in three-hour short story contest

Vipers use dynamite kill unit

The Vernon Vipers converted three shorthanded goals in a 6-3 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

What’s happening

What’s happening in your community this weekend

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

Vees lose to Kings 4-2

Club’s first home-ice loss to the Kings since the SOEC opened

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Trudeau marks 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

More than 500,000 people, including 15,000 Canadians, were killed or wounded

Energy issues face NDP leaders John Horgan, Jagmeet Singh

Alberta and B.C. are at odds on pipeline, electricity needs

BREAKING: Child dies after falling from Burnaby apartment

Emergency crews remain on scene at the apartment building near Lougheed Town Centre

RCMP investigate gunshot injury in Kamloops

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are in custody and cooperating with the investigation

‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

More than a hundred gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to share stories of sexual harassment, assault

Most Read