Ombudsperson coming to town Monday

The office wants to hear about unfair treatment by governments in B.C.

Have you been treated unfairly by the provincial government, local government or other B.C. public body?

The B.C. Office of the Ombudsperson is currently scheduling in-person appointments at complaint clinics in Salmon Arm on July 10, Revelstoke on July 11, Golden on July 12, Invermere on July 13 and Cranbrook on July 14.

“Our mobile complaint clinic is free of cost and open to anyone who has not been able to resolve their concerns about a provincial or local public authority,” says Jay Chalke, Ombudsperson for B.C. “If you make an appointment, we will review your situation in person at the clinic. That initial review can lead to an investigation by our office.”

For information and to make an appointment, call the Office of the Ombudsperson toll-free at 1-800-567-3247.

The Office of the Ombudsperson also accepts complaints by phone, mail, fax or web form.

“Each year we help around 7,500 people across B.C. with their individual concerns,” Chalke says. “Anyone can make a complaint – in some cases just one voice can lead to systemic improvements that help many.”