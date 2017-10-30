Orchardists come together

The B.C. Tree Fruits Co-operative membership met for its annual general meeting recently.

The AGM was an opportunity for the membership, 219 voting members who attended this year, to review the previous season and to elect the board of directors for the upcoming season.

There were four positions available this year – two in the north region and two in the south region. The grower members voted for two new faces and two incumbents to complete the Board of Directors. They will join the current six: Steve Day, Sam DiMaria and Amarjit Lalli from the north and Steve Brown, Harbhajan Sidhu and Mohinder Dhaliwal from the south. In the north, the members voted for Mike Mitchell and Nirmal Dhaliwal while in the south, both Talwinder Bassi and Joginder Khosa were re-elected.

The board will meet shortly where a new president and vice-presidents (one from each region) will be appointed.

B.C. Tree Fruits Co-operative and is owned by 430 local grower families. The organization markets and distributes a variety of B.C.-grown fruit including apples, pears, cherries, peaches, apricots, prune plums and blueberries.