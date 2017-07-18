Orchardists welcome new minister

Okanagan fruit growers are vowing to work with B.C.’s new agriculture minister.

Lana Popham was named agriculture minister as the NDP took the reins of power Tuesday.

“The agriculture industry, including the tree fruit sector, is set to grow its major economic contribution to the B.C. economy,” said Fred Steele, B.C. Fruit Growers Association president.

“We will work with Minister Popham to deliver on agriculture’s potential in the B.C. economy. Let’s start by getting some B.C. cherries to the hardworking firefighters.”

Popham is MLA for Saanich and she was the NDP’s agriculture critic.

Steele also thanked former Liberal agriculture minister Norm Letnick for his support of the BCFGA.

“Norm Letnick was instrumental in renewing the replant program, which has helped many growers get past the financial hurdle of replanting to higher yielding, premium varieties of apples and cherries”, said Steele.

The B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association represents 520 family operated farms and the tree fruit sector creates $776 million of economic activity annually.

