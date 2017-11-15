OSO to make a French connection with its upcoming performances

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will perform three works of the French romantic era as part of its The Chase Masterworks Series Nov 24-26.

The concert titled The French Connection, opens with a musical hunt and storm in Berlioz’ Chasse royale et Orage (The Royal Hunt and Storm). The horn call sets the fanfare-like tone and then three sets of timpani surround the orchestra in stereo bringing the sound of ferocious thunder onto the stage.

Special guest artist, internationally renowned violinist, Timothy Chooi is featured in Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole for violin and orchestra. Chooi is a two-time recipient of a rare violin from the Canada Council Musical Instrument Bank which puts valuable instruments into the hands of virtuoso performers. He is currently playing a 1717 Windsor-Weinstein Stradivari violin valued at $5 million, which is his for three years.

The final work in the program is Camille Saint-Saёns’ Symphony No. 3. Nicknamed The Organ Symphony because the composer added the organ to the orchestra. When organists “pull out all the stops” they open up all the levers to give the organ its maximum sound. Hearing the result is exhilarating as the full power of the organ is unleashed inspiring the orchestra to give it their all, says OSO music director and conductor Rosemary Thomson.

“This is music of power and panache” said Thomson. “I have wanted to perform Saint-Saёns’ Organ Symphony for years. The digital organs that are available now are fantastic and we are bringing in a really powerful instrument from Calgary to give this show the “wow” factor.”

The French Connection will be performed in Kelowna Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m., in Penticton, Saturday Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and in Vernon, Sunday Nov. 26th at 7:00 pm. Tickets for the performances and for the entire 2017/2018 OSO season are available at www.okanagansymphony.com.

Formed in 1960, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is the third largest professional Symphony Orchestra in B.C.

