Out-of-control blaze burns near Cherry Creek

The highway is closed and buildings are threatened by fire near Kamloops.

— Kamloops this Week

A fast-moving grass fire in Cherry Creek has reportedly burned a pair of buildings and forced the closure of the Trans Canada Highway west of Kamloops.

The fire, apparently caused by a vehicle accident on Wednesday afternoon, has prompted air response from the B.C. Wildfire Service as it nears homes in the rural area west of Kamloops.

“It is estimated at 15 hectares in size currently,” said fire information officer Jody Lucius.

“We do have 47 firefighters, a response officer, one rotary-wing aircraft and 11 fixed-wing aircrafts either on site or en route. We’re also sending a couple water tenders and a dozer out.”

Asked about the size of the response, Lucius said it was due to the location of the fire.

“There are some residences in the area, so we are under full response.”

The highway now closed connects Kamloops to Savona and, farther west, Cache Creek. There is no time estimate for when it will be reopened.

Smoke is visible from Kamloops, Highway 1 and Highway 5.

“At this time, we believe it’s within our jurisdiction,” Lucius said.

“The Kamloops fire department, as well as emergency services, are on site as well.”