Getting closer to nature: Bastion Elementary School grade one/two students take part in an outdoor classroom. - File photo

Outdoor school meeting set for Tuesday

School district explores possiblity of outdoor learning program at former South Canoe School

  • Nov. 6, 2017 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Parents will have an opportunity to learn more about a proposed outdoor learning school during a public information session planned for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan Campus, and is open to anyone interested in learning more about an outdoor learning school in Salmon Arm.

School District #83 representatives will outline how a kindergarten to Grade 8 outdoor learning school, if approved, would operate at the former South Canoe school site in 2018.

Following the meeting, attendees will be invited to fill out an ‘intent to register’ form, which will help the school district assess the feasibility. More information is available on the School District #83 website.

