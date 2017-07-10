Penticton man allegedly stabbed in alleyway

Witness alleges man was stabbed after someone tried to steal equipment from his truck

BC Ambulance Service paramedics tend to an injured man, possibly the victim of a stabbing, in an alleyway just off Secrest Avenue Monday morning. Mark Brett/Western News

A stabbing allegedly took place in a Penticton alleyway on Monday morning.

A person at the scene told the Penticton Western News that she heard someone yelling around 9:30 a.m. in the alleyway near Secrest Place. When she went out to see what was happening, a man pulled up his shirt and said he was bleeding.

The man told the neighbour he saw someone trying to steal from his truck when he approached. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and three RCMP vehicles are currently on the scene. RCMP have not confirmed the circumstances of this incident.

More on this to come.