Plenty of interest in outdoor school

Interest in an Outdoor Learning School appears strong among parents in the North Okanagan Shuswap School District.

School District #83 indicated they received 1,003 parent responses to a survey, with 522 expressing interest in enrolling their child in an outdoor learning school at South Canoe.

A recent parent information night had over 125 people in attendance and we have over 90 intent to register forms completed. These forms are non-binding, but indicate a strong desire form parent to participate.

Like the French Immersion program already available in the school district, transportation to and from the outdoor school would be the responsibility of parents.

The school district says it will continue to research policies and the feasibility in terms of costs.

The issue is planned to return to the school district at the December 19 regular board meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm.