Police arrest three on Trans-Canada Highway downtown

A witness at the scene reports an officer said the situation involved a robbery at Tappen Esso

The scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway between Alexander Street and Ross Street, where police appear to have arrested a suspect. -Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Reports are indicating Salmon Arm RCMP have made an arrest of suspects who are alleged to have robbed the Tappen Esso.

The Silver Ford 150 ended up stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Subway in downtown Salmon Arm.

Police removed two men and one woman from the car and placed them into police cars.

Witnesses at the scene report an officer told them the situation involved the robbery at the gas station, although this has not been officially confirmed by the RCMP.

An ambulance was also seen leaving with lights and sirens on.

Police could be seen putting items from the truck into plastic bags and then placing them into the police cruisers. There were a total of four police vehicles on scene.

The situation took place just as the Downtown Treat Trail was winding to a close.

RAW Video:

More to come.