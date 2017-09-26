Police nab pot, rifle, ammunition

Driving while using phone leads to more charges.

Police found more than a cell phone when they pulled over a local driver for distracted driving.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that an officer noticed a man using an electronic device while driving along the Trans-Canada Highway between 30th and Shuswap Street on Friday, Sept. 22.

Along with spotting no insurance on the vehicle, the officer saw a weapon.

“In the subsequent search, marijuana and a loaded .22 caliber rifle was located with additional ammunition,” reports Staff Sgt. Scott West. “The male in this case is known to police and is also on probation. He is prohibited from possessing firearms, weapons and ammunition for 10 years as a result of previous convictions.”

The 35-year-old Salmon Arm area man was held in custody over the weekend and was to appear in court this week on a total of eight drug and weapon charges, as well breach of probation.