Princeton fire 50 per cent contained

The forest fire burning outside of Princeton is now 50 per cent contained, up from 40 per cent Sunday morning, according to Wildfire BC.

“Our guys have been having great success getting down on the line, and with air support,” said Incident Management Team Information Officer Phane Rae. “We’ve made very good progress so far and we haven’t had too many issues.”

Despite the containment, the fire is still be classified as “out of control” because of the potential for growth, said Rae.

“A fire has a mind of its own…We are still saying it is out of control because there is always that possibility, something outside the line that we didn’t see.”

Deployment on the blaze is up significantly today, with 200 firefighters and a 30-person Incident Management Team. As well, there are now 10 helicopters assigned to the fire.

“As you know, through out the province resources are based where they are needed.”