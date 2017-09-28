Rapattack tackles wildfire near Eagle Bay

Firefighters continue to work on a blaze between White Lake and Eagle Bay that was reported mid-afternoon Wednesday, Sept. 27. - Image credit: File photo Firefighters continue to work on a blaze between White Lake and Eagle Bay that was reported mid-afternoon Wednesday, Sept. 27. - Image credit: File photo

Fire season 2017 is not over in the Shuswap.

Fire information officer Justine Hunse at the Kamloops Fire Centre says a fire dubbed k32204 Little White Lebowski Fire by Wildfire BC, was reported mid-afternoon Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Yesterday, 13 rapattack firefighters attacked the blaze, which is located three kilometres north of the west end of White Lake.

“Structures are not considered threatened,” says Hunse, noting the fire is actually closer to Eagle Bay.

Six rapattack firefighters are on scene today and two fire-origin-and-cause staff.

“We don’t normally have fire origin and cause staff when there’s lightning,” she said responding to a question about the fire’s probable cause. “The fire has remained spot size and is not spreading.”

And the risk of new fires continues.

“There is one extreme patch of fire risk hanging over Salmon Arm and a couple more patches, one in Chase and another bubble just east of Salmon Arm at Mabel Lake,” Hunse said referring to a wildfire risk map. “Sicamous is at high risk.”

While the province has lifted a campfire prohibition, people need to be extremely careful both in having and extinguishing their campfires, making sure the ash is cool to the touch.

Mother Nature may be offering help in terms of weather change forecast for this weekend.

“For the fire centre as a whole, I think we’re seeing cool, wet and windy conditions heading our way into next week, with Friday being the transition day,” Hunse said.

@SalmonArm

barbbrouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter