RCMP investigate after fatal fall from Kelowna hotel balcony

Police do not believe foul play was involved in the man’s death.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a sudden death at the Best Western on Highway 97 Saturday evening.

According to RCMP, police received a complaint of a disturbance at a hotel room at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2017.

“Upon attendance to the hotel, police determined the subject of the complaint was known to police and was being sought under the Mental Health Act for an earlier incident,” said Sgt. Annie Linteau.

“Police officers gained entry to the locked seventh floor hotel room in an effort to apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act. Officers found the room empty and the man’s body on the grounds below.”

The man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Police do not suspect foul play was involved in the male’s death,” added Linteau.

“As per protocols, the Independent Investigations Office of BC was notified and is now investigating. The BC Coroner Services is also in attendance and involved.”

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.

