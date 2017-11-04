RCMP investigate gunshot injury in Kamloops

A 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman are in custody and cooperating with the investigation

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after a shooting left a tenant injured at a building located at 805 Holt Street on Nov. 4.

The victim, a 24-year-old male, told police he was struck by a bullet at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Police secured the area of the apartment building and took a 45-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman into custody.

According to an RCMP press release about the incident, the man and woman in custody are cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was transported to Royal Inland Hospital where he was treated for his injury and released.

