UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

UPDATED: 3:32 pm

RCMP are releasing very little new information regarding the search of the Silver Creek property in the Shuswap.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk spoke to reporters by the property but gave little indication how long police would remain on scene, saying there was no timeline for the investigation.

Human remains were found on the property over the weekend; however Moskaluk wouldn’t say if they belonged to one or more persons or what form of remains were found.

Court records have been sealed for this property search.

When asked if police were investigating a Maple Ridge connection Moskaluk would not comment, nor would he state why police were searching other nearby areas.

Police have not directly claimed this property search is connected to Curtis Sagmoen, whose father owns the residence at 2290 Salmon River Road.

Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

According to court documents, a mortgage foreclosure petition was filed by CIBC on a Maple Ridge property Curtis Sagmoen owned in 2013. The property is on Gilker Hill road. Sagmoen’s occupation is listed in the documents as a “pile driver/ bridgeman.

——————-

ORIGINAL:

RCMP activity has increased Wednesday at the Silver Creek farm where human remains were found on Saturday.

Further heavy machinery was brought in on the seventh day of the RCMP search as additional white tents were erected where it is believed human remains were first found.

RCMP began the search at 2290 Salmon River Road last Thursday.

Officers arrived en masse, wrapping the multi-acre property in police tape.

At first officers would only say the search was related to an ongoing investigation, by Saturday RCMP confirmed human remains were found on site.

The area where a backhoe was seen digging on Friday is surrounded by black landscaping fabric and additional white tents have been placed in the area.

Police note there is one man in custody, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, however, no specific criminal charges have been laid against Sagmoen in relation to the search of the property at this time.

According to court documents, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

The majority of charges against Sagmoen, who was born in 1980, stem from a nearby incident on Aug. 27.

RCMP are expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon.

The Observer has a reporter on scene. More to come.

