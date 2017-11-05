Reports of head-on crash at Salmon River Bridge

Unconfirmed reports indicate there has been a head-on collision at the Salmon River Bridge

Unconfirmed reports indicate there has been a head-on collision at the Salmon River Bridge.

More to come.

Previous story
26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Just Posted

Reports of head-on crash at Salmon River Bridge

Unconfirmed reports indicate there has been a head-on collision at the Salmon River Bridge

Forecast says winter is here to stay in the Okanagan

It’s true what they say: winter is coming. Or, rather, it’s already here

Curling Classic drawing to a close

Curlers preparing for final rounds of world curling tour stop

School board input sought

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to know how many trustees it should have

UPDATED: Highway 1 reopens following collision east of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm - The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Curling Classic drawing to a close

Curlers preparing for final rounds of world curling tour stop

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Mountie injured, manhunt on for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Kamloops incident

Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

Vees lose to Kings 4-2

Club’s first home-ice loss to the Kings since the SOEC opened

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

Most Read