Riverview Hospital West Lawn building, one of several structures of the former mental hospital that have fallen into decay since they were closed down by the early 1990s. (Jeff Hitchcock/Flickr)

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

The B.C. NDP government is proceeding with a plan launched before the spring election to open a new mental health and addiction treatment for youth at Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam.

The facility will address the opioid overdose and mental health crisis, which has seen an average four deaths a day in B.C. in recent months, and replace an aging facility in Burnaby. Premier John Horgan, Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced the start of construction Friday at the Riverview site.

The facility will make “an enormous difference” for families dealing with young people’s mental health and addiction issues, Darcy said. The facility a step toward a “seamless” system for mental health treatment and a “community of care” at Riverview, she said.

On March 29, 2017, the B.C. Liberal government committed $75 million to construct a new building at Riverview, for a new home of the Maples Adolescent Treatment Centre for Youth and Provincial Assessment Centre in Burnaby.

The design and construction contract was awarded in March to PCL Constructors Westcoast, with construction set for completion by the end of 2018.

A petition of Lower Mainland communities organized by a group called Coalition for a Healthy Riverview found public support for reopening the site for mental health services early in 2017. The largest number of signatures came from Maple Ridge, a community that has been grappling with tent camps populated by transient drug users.

Previous story
Flag person struck by car
Next story
Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Just Posted

Silver Creek residents upset by proposed cuts to library hours

ORL says reduction would bring library service in line with other small communities.

Flag person struck by car

Highway 6 is closed between School Road and Park Lane following serious incident

Salmon Arm RCMP officers honoured for exceptional courage

Six policemen earn B.C.’s highest award for rescuing a suicidal man

Funding to mitigate wildfire risk

South Okanagan’s regional district applies for $525,000

Highway conditions less than ideal this morning

Limited visibility, standing water, slippery sections: DriveBC report

Cancer scanner campaign halfway to its goal

Push on to acquire technology for Southern Interior cancer treatment centre in Kelowna.

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

MP hears municipal wish list

Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold gathering top priorities as Ottawa prepares 2018 budget

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness to kick off season

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Most Read