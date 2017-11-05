Mountie injured, manhunt on for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Kamloops incident

Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn

Kamloops RCMP are asking the public to be on alert for an ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to a firearms incident at Tournament Inn Saturday night.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the situation escalated when a Kamloops Mountie outside the Tournament Inn, which is at 1893 East Trans-Canada Hwy., noticed a group of people in the parking lot acting suspicious.

Shelkie said he approached to investigate, which led to an attempt to detain a man.

“The suspect allegedly became violent and a struggle ensured,” Shelkie said. “During this altercation, the suspect produced a handgun. The officer reportedly pulled his sidearm and shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene.”

Shelkie said that white shots were fired, the officer was not injured by gunfire. He was injured during the altercation and treated and released from Royal Inland Hospital.

Mounties are on the hunt for 41-year-old Michael Shawn Boyer of Kamloops.

Boyer is described as:

Caucasian

6’1”

180 lbs

short buzz cut brown hair

Police are asking anyone who sees Boyer to not approach him but instead call 911.

Anyone with any information about Boyer should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– with files from Kamloops This Week