Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

You may think a mass shooting is an unlikely event in your corner of the world, but a former Kelowna Mountie with a security consultancy business, says that’s not the case — we all need to become more aware of how to protect ourselves.

Mass shootings are happening in big, small, rural and urban areas, said Sam Ghadban of Great Circle Consulting. Active shooters target malls, schools and places of worship — no place is safe.

The recent shooting in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26 people were killed and 50 injured, happened in a town of 500. It’s exactly the type of place, Ghadban said, where nobody thought it would happen.

That’s why he said his program and others of its kind are important.

“People should be taking this and teaching it to their kids,” he said. It’s not to scare anybody, but …. a healthy dose of situational awareness is important.”

Ghadban said the first thing to remember is to go into every situation knowing where exit points and evacuation routes are.

Then, if the worst happens, remember “run, hide, fight.”

RELATED: 58 killed in mass shooting in Las Vegas

These three words may seem simple, but if they’re regularly considered it’s more likely the worst will be averted if and when the time of an active shooter situation arises.

“The first thing people typically do is that they want to hide and you don’t want to do that,” he said. “You don’t want to go through a cognitive process.”

If there is no clear route to escape the situation then hide.

Move into rooms where you’re able to barricade yourself and others from the attacker.

RELATED: Worst shooting in US history, 49 victims in Orlando Florida

Then fight. If the attacker breaches that room, be ready to use an improvised weapon — fire extinguisher, chair, pen, scissors — and commit to a fight.

For more information from Sam Ghadban click here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Special honour for young heart transplant recipient
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Kamloops woman located

Just Posted

Cancer scanner campaign halfway to its goal

Push on to acquire technology for Southern Interior cancer treatment centre in Kelowna.

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Water service disrupted along Silver Sands Road

Drilling related to Bruhn Bridge replacement damages water main

Man charged in Tappen Esso robbery

Possessing weapons, heroin and methamphetamine included in seven offences suspect faces.

OSO to make a French connection with its upcoming performances

Concerts in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton will feature works of French romantic era

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Antoine elected chair of TOTA

Cultural coordinator for Quaaout Lodge takes helm of tourism association

A tale of two Shuswap towns

Three games, three wins for the Chase squad versus Kamloops Storm, Sicamous Eagles

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

‘Oh my God, it’s the baby!’ — Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Mom recalls unexpected birth on Abbotsford highway

Nine years in prison for striking Capital News newspaper carrier

Donald Brodie was sentenced Wednesday morning in Kelowna

Most Read