Rural grants provide a boost to Salmon Arm

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum celebrates the opening of the Montebello Museum in a Canada 150 event on Saturday, July 9. They are one of three groups getting a rural dividend grant for projects. -File photo.

The British Columbia government is providing $235,000 to support three community projects in Salmon Arm, as part of a rural grant program.

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society is being awarded $100,000 for the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre, a two-year pilot project that will provide a co-working space, as well as programs to develop a youth workforce in the community and support, among other things, innovation and entrepreneurship in the community.

The Salmon Arm Museum & Heritage Association is getting $37,000 to plan phases 2 and 3 of the RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum. The grant will fund a series of reports that support the development of a gate admission program, general planning for a new dining room and kitchen, and the market analysis, design and planning for the new children’s museum.

The Splatsin Development Corporation gets $98,000 for the Splatsin Employment & Training Services Initiative, a program to help youth and community members acquire the skills needed to gain employment, cope in the workplace, and learn about job and career options.

“This new funding will help rural communities grow their economies and create jobs-now and for the next generation,” says Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson.

The Rural Dividend program provides grants of up to $100,000 each for single applicants, and up to $500,000 for partnerships to help rural communities stabilize their economies and create long-term local employment.

The funding is part of more than $10.1 million being awarded to 90 eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations under the BC Rural Dividend program.