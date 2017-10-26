UPDATE: Sagmoen remanded in court today

UPDATE: Curtis Wayne Sagmoen remanded in custody on Aug. 27 offences; no additional charges; back in court Nov. 23.

A man connected to a rural Shuswap property where human remains have been found is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Vernon today for a bail hearing on an unrelated matter.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

A group of drummers perform songs in memory of missing and murdered women on the Vernon courthouse stairs during Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance Thursday morning

Police have not directly claimed this property search is connected to Sagmoen, whose father owns the residence at 2290 Salmon River Road.

According to court documents, a mortgage foreclosure petition was filed by CIBC on a Maple Ridge property Curtis Sagmoen owned in 2013. The property is on Gilker Hill road. Sagmoen’s occupation is listed in the documents as a “pile driver/ bridgeman.

On Wednesday,Cpl. Dan Moskaluk spoke to reporters by the property but gave little indication how long police would remain on scene, saying there was no timeline for the investigation.

Human remains were found on the property over the weekend; however Moskaluk wouldn’t identify the remains or confirm if they belonged to one or more persons. Court records have been sealed for this property search. Watch for more on this story as it unfolds.

