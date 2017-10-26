UPDATE: Sagmoen remanded in court today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

  • Oct. 26, 2017 9:26 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: Curtis Wayne Sagmoen remanded in custody on Aug. 27 offences; no additional charges; back in court Nov. 23.

———————

A man connected to a rural Shuswap property where human remains have been found is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Vernon today for a bail hearing on an unrelated matter.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

A group of drummers perform songs in memory of missing and murdered women on the Vernon courthouse stairs during Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance Thursday morning

Police have not directly claimed this property search is connected to Sagmoen, whose father owns the residence at 2290 Salmon River Road.

According to court documents, a mortgage foreclosure petition was filed by CIBC on a Maple Ridge property Curtis Sagmoen owned in 2013. The property is on Gilker Hill road. Sagmoen’s occupation is listed in the documents as a “pile driver/ bridgeman.

On Wednesday,Cpl. Dan Moskaluk spoke to reporters by the property but gave little indication how long police would remain on scene, saying there was no timeline for the investigation.

Human remains were found on the property over the weekend; however Moskaluk wouldn’t identify the remains or confirm if they belonged to one or more persons. Court records have been sealed for this property search. Watch for more on this story as it unfolds.

See also:

Morning Star Staff

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

 

Previous story
Accident sends one person to hospital

Just Posted

Accident sends one person to hospital

Another collision takes place at the intersection of TCH and Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

UPDATE: Sagmoen remanded in court today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

UPDATE: RCMP speak at Silver Creek farm

More tents have been placed and new equipment brought in as search expands

RCMP arrest man for uttering threats

Police say suspect is a known high-risk offender

Kelowna brewery attacked by hate groups

Boundary Brewing is on the receiving end of hate attacks after posting a video supporting peace

Fall Affair

Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser a blast

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Michael Linklater wants better opportunities for youth

Canadian universities sign off on pledge to greater diversity, accessibility

Data on diversity on Canadian campuses is limited

Three Canadian torture victims receive $31 million in federal compensation

The RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs all cited for mistakes

Eagles take two in series of away games

Eagles rack up four points after wins against the Knights and the Storm

Movement powered by love

Local grandmothers support their African counterparts

Notch Hill honours veterans

Notch Hill Cemetery is located at 2350 Hilltop Road in Sorrento-Notch Hill.… Continue reading

Sorrento artist goes postal

iconic view depicted on cancellation stamp

Most Read