Salmon Arm RCMP officers honoured for exceptional courage

Six policemen earn B.C.’s highest award for rescuing a suicidal man

Six Salmon Arm police officers were recognized for their bravery and dedication at Government House in Victoria last night.

Cpl. Richard Gingras (now with Vernon Police Dog Service), Constables Patrick Evanishen, David Goodyear, Trevor Medernach, Adam Poitras and David Warner (now with Enderby detachment) were issued the Award of Valour. These officers were recognized for rescuing a distraught and suicidal male armed with a knife from his burning home.

The award is presented for their extraordinary accomplishments in life-saving incidents and for going beyond the call of duty.

The award relates to a December 2015 incident in Eagle Bay, where police were called after a man, armed with knives, barricaded himself inside a home and eventually lit it ablaze.

Related Link: Man to face arson charge

In all, 42 officers received the award of valour, the highest award for a police officer in B.C. These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect others from harm.

Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth presented awards to a total of 121 law enforcement officers from both municipal and RCMP detachments

In addition to those receiving the Award of Valour, 79 officers were feted with honours for meritorious services, recognizing exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers honoured for exceptional courage

