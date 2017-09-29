SAR volunteers honoured

Mel Arnold, Member of Parliament for North Okanagan-Shuswap, is welcoming the Government of Canada’s decision to move forward with establishing a national award medal for search and rescue volunteers – an initiative proposed by Arnold in April.

Arnold tabled a Private Member’s Bill, bill C-347, on April 10, 2017 that proposed to establish a national award medal for search and rescue volunteers. The federal government has since announced an agreement with provincial and territorial ministers to establish such an award medal to be announced this fall under the pan-Canadian Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award initiative.

“I introduced my bill in April recognizing the essential contributions search and rescue volunteers make to public safety across Canada,” said Arnold. “I believe a national award medal recognizing search and rescue volunteers is needed and I welcome the decision of federal, provincial and territorial governments to join me in this worthy objective.”

The government’s commitment to completing the objective of MP Arnold’s bill presents an opportunity for Arnold to introduce a new bill in the House of Commons.

“The recognition and appreciation for search and rescue volunteers proposed in my bill is overdue and whether it is achieved by my initiative or the government’s, I am happy it is coming to fruition,” said Arnold. “I am excited for the opportunity to identify and pursue a new bill and will continue to work hard for the communities I represent and those who keep them safe!”