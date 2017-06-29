Saving tulip bulbs appears unlikely

A Salmon Arm resident has requested permission from the city to retrieve heritage tulip bulbs from the property surrounding the former Orchard House, but that’s not likely to happen.

In a letter to council dated June 19, David MacAulay wrote: “There would be no cost to the city to allow this and it would be appreciated by a number of the citizens of Salmon Arm, including those who were both for and against the removal of the structure.”

He said he would also like the city to consider maintaining the American Sycamore tree on the property, as well as any other original trees, where possible. He said the Sycamore is rare for the area and may be 100 years old.

Coun. Ken Jamieson inquired about the request at council’s June 27 meeting.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, noted that staff’s instructions from council were to clear the site and prepare it for future demolition of the building. He said tree removal is part of that, although some trees will be left on the north side of the pathway. The ones next to the home and a large one in the parking lot area will be removed.

Niewenhuizen said when staff heard about the tulips they checked but didn’t see any in bloom or any greenery.

Because Blackburn Excavating has been contracted to do the demolition, it has control of the site until it is complete.

Jamieson asked if someone wanted to enter the site, should they contact Blackburn.

“The hazardous material is being removed now,” Niewenhuizen said, so he thinks the site is unsafe for the public. “Demolition will take place in about a week.”

Jamieson noted it’s not the information people want to hear.

However, he said, “the last thing we want to have is someone accessing the site and getting hurt or compromising Mr. Blackburn’s plan.”

The city announced on Nov. 29, 2016 its purchase of the one-acre or 4,400-square-metre property at 720 22nd St. NE with the plan to demolish the building and use the site for future expansion of the recreation centre, specifically for a new pool.

Since then, some citizens rallied to save the structure for its heritage value while others have been opposed to spending taxpayer dollars on it.

After public input, a public tour of the house and deliberations, council decided on March 27 to proceed with demolition. However, demolition was delayed 60 days in order to give interested parties an opportunity to move the building to a private location.

As well, the city offered to contribute $50,000 towards moving it.

But there were no takers.

Blackburn Excavating was awarded the demolition contract earlier this month.