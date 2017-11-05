School board input sought

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to know how many trustees it should have

Official trustee Mike McKay is currently seeking public input on the future size of the school board prior to him finalizing a recommendation to the Ministry of Education before the end of December.

Options that have been discussed include:

• maintaining the status quo of nine trustees from the seven wards across the school district;

• reducing the size of the board to seven trustees, with various options to achieve that reduction; and,

• reducing the size of the board to five trustees, with various options to achieve that reduction.

The feedback form link is available on The Morning Star website (vernonmorningstar.com) or e-mail trusteefeedback@sd83.bc.ca.

The deadline for input is Dec. 8.

“As part of the context regarding how the electoral ward system might look with a smaller board, it is important to highlight that while trustees are elected from specific areas/wards, they serve members as members of a corporate board with responsibilities for the governance of the entire district,” said Alice Hucul, with school district communications.