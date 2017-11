One student was taken to hospital as a precaution, all others were taken home on another bus.

A school bus was involved in a collision in the Tappen Valley Road area at approximately 3:45 this afternoon.

According to school district spokesperson Alice Hucul, one student was taken to hospital as a precaution. No serious injuries to students were reported.

Another school bus arrived on the scene to transport students home. All families with students on the bus were notified of the accident and the cause of the delay.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.