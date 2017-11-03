-File photo

Weather woes snarl Trans-Canada traffic

Sorrento Elementary without power, road conditions poor in many places in the Shuswap.

It’s a messy morning on the roads in the Shuswap and North Okanagan, but it’s not a snow day for the kids.

School District #83 is reporting school buses will be running, though buses may be a little late depending on the road conditions in your area.

The power is currently out at Sorrento Elementary, however the BC Hydro is reporting it will be back on shortly, so school is still going ahead at this point. School District #83 will be providing updates.

There are no other power outages reported at local schools or school closures at this time.

But drivers are having a tough time on local roads. There are a number of semi-trucks jackknifed or just stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway near Jacobsen Ford, as they can not make it up Tank Hill. This is causing some traffic problems in the area.

The Trans-Canada Highway in the Tappen area is also reported to be extremely slippery with vehicles in the ditch. Reports are indicating it is completely closed in that area due to the number of jackknifed semi trucks, however, the Observer is still waiting for confirmation of the complete closure of that part of the road.

In addition, even fire personnel were noting some difficulties with roads that are “sheer ice” as they headed to a call at approximately 7 a.m. this morning on 48th Ave. SE. The call turned out to be a minor fire with some equipment and was put out with an extinguisher.

Another recent caution to emergency personnel was put out advising them to travel on the Trans-Canada Highway instead of Okanagan Ave., due to the slippery conditions on the steep hill.

