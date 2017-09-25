School honours Terry Fox with run and corn

Dominick Braun, Emma-Lee Braun, Treven Jeffrey and Landan Walsh pick up their pace during the Terry Fox Run.

Parkview Elementary students carried on the tradition of the school’s annual Terry Fox Run and corn shucking relay event on Friday, Sept. 22. The relay began at the former Malakwa Elementary School 36 years ago for harvest celebrations. The amalgamated Terry Fox Run and corn shucking relay was inherited by Parkview Elementary six years ago after the schools were amalgamated.

Photos include: Bella Guilford holds the cob while Jeshannhah Foster rips away at the husk during the corn shucking relay; Dominick Braun, Emma-Lee Braun, Treven Jeffrey and Landan Walsh pick up their pace during the Terry Fox Run; Greysen Drake looks on as Nicholas Meither and Netanyel Quessy start shucking a cob; Sicamous RCMP Cpl. Wade Fisher keeps pace with Trenton Martin and Treven Jeffrey in the Terry Fox Run; and Finn Albisser, Van Willey and Marcus Heimbecker finish shucking a cob before tossing it into the finished bin.

