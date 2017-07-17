School staff changes set for September

Some principals and vice principals will move within School District #83.

Changes will be made to some of the staffing positions in School District #83 in September.- Image credit: File photo.

With a new school year will come some staff changes.

Although all the changes for September haven’t been made yet, here are those provided by the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District #83 to date.

New principal at Eagle River Secondary in Sicamous will be Mark Marino.

Rob Cadden, who was vice principal at A.L. Fortune in Enderby, will be the new principal at the Jackson campus of Salmon Arm Secondary.

Pam Chudiak, former vice principal at the Sullivan campus of SAS, is going to be the new vice principal at A.L. Fortune.

Chelsea Prince is moving from Carlin Elementary Middle School to SAS Sullivan campus as vice principal.

Corrine Langston is moving from M.V. Beattie Elementary to vice principal at Carlin.

Reid Findlay is taking on the portfolio of Careers and Distributed Learning (the Educational Outreach Program).

A few more small changes may take place at the elementary level but they likely won’t be announced until later this month.