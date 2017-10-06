Search effort finds missing teen

Randy Lewis, Gord Bose and John Schut use the radios and mapping equipment in Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue’s mobile command centre. -File photo.

A missing teen was found safe after a nighttime search in Salmon Arm neighbourhoods on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 6 at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Salmon Arm RCMP were called about a missing person.

An 18-year-old man had been drinking with friends in the 1600 block of 30th Street NE when he became upset and ran off.

His friends became worried and looked for the teen for an hour and a half but were unable to locate him.

Concern for the safety of the man was exacerbated because when he ran off he was wearing only shorts and a hat.

When the constables arrived they were also concerned due to the threat of hypothermia because of the cold night temperature and his lack of warm clothing.

Police enlisted the assistance of Shuswap Search and Rescue to conduct an urban search.

The man was located by Search and Rescue close to midnight, cold and asleep, but otherwise physically unharmed.

The teen had climbed into a parked vehicle belonging to a company in Salmon Arm near the Trans-Canada and 30th Street NE.

“Thankfully, we have a well trained Search and Rescue team locally who are staffed with dedicated volunteers,” says Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“These people give of their time at all hours of the day and night to locate lost people in the region. We owe them a heartfelt thank you for all that they do.”