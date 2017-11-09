Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

In an image taken on Wednesday, Oct. 25, more tents and large lights and a device for sifting soil has now been set up on a property at 2290 Salmon River Road. -Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer

Just a day after police reduced their search at a Silver Creek farm, stating they would be continuing their investigation at the property, the search has ended.

On Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit issued a news release stating the search of the Sagmoen farm at 2290 Salmon River Road is complete, with all police personnel and equipment vacating the property.

“The property was turned over to the owners, midday today, and it is asked that the media and general public respect the owners’ property and privacy,” stated Cpl Dan Moskaluk.

However, the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the property on Oct. 21, continues, police say.

The search of the property began on Oct. 19, with police vehicles, large command units, white tents, black privacy fencing and many forensic investigators combing through different areas of the property, digging and sifting through dirt. One day police in scuba diving gear could be seen in and around Silver Creek, which runs through the 24-acre property.

The farm is owned by the father of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, who has been charged with six offences stemming from an August incident involving a sex trade worker near Falkland.

Sagmoen recently appeared in court on charges including intentionally discharging a firearm and uttering threats to a sex trade worker. He remains in custody, with his next appearance scheduled for Nov. 23.

“No charges have been laid in connection with Traci’s death which is being treated as suspicious,” said Moskaluk in an earlier news release. “An autopsy has been completed the results of which will not be released.”

Through the course of the investigation on the property, there has been plenty of speculation of who the human remains were. Five women including Genereaux have gone missing from the area in the past year. They include Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts and Nicole Bell.

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon, and was reported missing to police June 9.

According to court records, Sagmoen was stopped by Vernon RCMP on the same day Genereaux was last heard from for vehicle-related offenses. He was issued motor vehicle violations on May 29 for headlight infractions, vehicle lamps not equal to the original manufacturer’s and failure to have tail lamps.

Now that the identification has been confirmed, the RCMP have been seeking the public’s assistance in any information that can help advance the investigation into the disappearance and death of Genereaux.

“We are seeking to establish a timeline of Traci’s activities on the days leading up to and after Monday May 29, which was reported to police as being the last known date of when she was last heard from in Vernon,” Moskaluk had explained.

Anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information are asked to call the police tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

