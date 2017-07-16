Searching for missing swimmer

COSAR and the RCMP are scouring Okanagan Lake for a missing man.

A 22-year-old is missing and his friends fear he may have drown in Okanagan Lake.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, the RCMP, and Kelowna firefighters started searching the water Saturday night about 5 p.m.

Duane Tresnich, a COSAR spokesperson, explained that the man went for a swim off of a boat somewhere between the bridge and Gyro Beach when his friends took off not realizing he wasn’t back on board.

The boaters went back to look for the man but could not find him.

A helicopter and two kayakers have also been deployed to the scene on Sunday morning to look for the man.

It’s unclear where he and the other boaters are from.

More to come.