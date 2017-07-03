Semi driver charged with assault, dangerous driving

A Salmon Arm faces charges of assault and dangerous driving in relation to a confrontation at a Hwy. 1 brake check area near Kamloops.

A semi-truck driver from Salmon Arm is facing charges of assault and dangerous driving in connection to an incident on Sunday that began in Kamloops and continued south on the Coquihalla Highway.

“It sounds like the incident had started in Kamloops between a tow truck driver and a semi-truck driver,” Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said.

“I’m not sure what the original complaint was.”

Dunsmore said the 62-year-old driver of the semi-truck was at a brake check area between Kamloops and Merritt at about 8:30 p.m. when the tow truck driver allegedly drove in to confront him about the earlier incident.

“The semi-truck driver kicked him in the face and assaulted him, and then took off,” Dunsmore said of the allegations.

She said the semi-truck driver also allegedly smashed his rig into another semi-truck while leaving the brake check area.

That vehicle was parked and no one was in it at the time, Dunsmore said.

The tow truck driver, who is from Hope, called Merritt Mounties, who found the truck and pulled it over.

The semi-truck driver was arrested on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt without incident, said Dunsmore.